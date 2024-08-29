Britain places travel ban on two men under counter-terrorism sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government said on Thursday it had imposed a travel ban on Mustafa Ayash, who it sanctioned earlier this year for promoting terrorism, and suspected Hezbollah financier Nazem Ahmad.

The pair, who were already subject to asset freezes under domestic counter-terrorism powers, now cannot enter Britain, it said.

“The travel bans are a part of continued efforts to protect the integrity of the UK economy from terrorist financing threats,” the British government said in a statement.

Ayash was sanctioned in March this year for providing financial support to a media network which the government said supported the Palestinian Hamas militant group and promotes terrorism.

Britain banned Hamas in 2021 and under the Terrorism Act, anyone expressing support for the group, flying its flag or arranging meetings for the organisation is in breach of the law.

Britain sanctioned Ahmad in April 2023 on suspicion of financing Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement. He was also sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019.

He has an extensive art collection in the UK and conducts business with multiple UK-based artists, art galleries and auction houses, according to a 2023 statement by the British government.