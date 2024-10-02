Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain proposes new powers for banks in fight against fraudsters

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is giving banks enhanced new powers to delay and investigate suspicious payments in a bid to slash the estimated 460 million pounds ($610 million) lost to fraud in the last year.

New laws proposed by the UK finance ministry on Thursday will enable banks to pause transactions for up to 72 hours where there are reasonable grounds to suspect a payment is fraudulent. Currently, banks must either process or refuse a payment by the end of the next business day.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds are lost to scammers each year, targeting vulnerable communities and ruining the lives of ordinary people,” Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq said in a statement.

“We need to protect these people better, which is why we are giving banks more time to investigate suspicious payments and break the criminal spell that scammers weave,” she added.

The UK finance ministry said so-called ‘romance scams’ – in which fraudsters coax large amounts of cash from vulnerable people after faking a romantic connection – have increased instances of fraud, which now accounts for over a third of all crime in England and Wales.

Ben Donaldson, managing director of economic crime at trade body UK Finance, said the additional time would allow payment service providers to contact customers at risk.

“This could potentially limit the psychological harms that these awful crimes can cause and stop money getting into the hands of criminals,” he said.

($1 = 0.7540 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
186 Likes
127 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR