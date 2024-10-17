Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain raises risk level of bird flu to medium

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has increased on Thursday the risk level of bird flu to medium from low after the virus was detected in a number of wild birds in the country over the autumn, the government said in an update posted on its website.

Bird flu, officially called highly pathogenic avian influenza, has increasingly spread to mammals, raising concern of human transmission.

Britain has over the years experienced several bird flu outbreaks, including one in 2021 that was then described as the largest-ever in the country.

