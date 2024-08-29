Britain says CPTPP agreement to come into force by Dec. 15

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government said on Thursday its agreement to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) would enter into force by Dec. 15 this year after it received the final ratification required.

CPTPP is a free trade agreement sealed in 2018 between 11 countries – Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Britain is the only European member of CPTPP and the first new country to join since it was created.

