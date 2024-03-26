Britain summons Chinese charge d’affaires over cyber row

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in London to set out its condemnation of alleged cyber activity from Chinese state-affiliated actors against British democratic institutions.

“The (Foreign Office) set out the Government’s unequivocal condemnation of Chinese state-affiliated organisations and individuals undertaking malicious cyber activity against UK democratic institutions and parliamentarians,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The UK Government would not tolerate such threatening activity, and would continue to take strong action with partners across the globe to respond.”