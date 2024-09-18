Britain summons Russian ambassador after diplomats expelled

reuters_tickers

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government said on Wednesday it had summoned the Russian ambassador following what it described as an “unprecedented and unfounded public campaign of aggression” by Russia, including accusations against Foreign Office staff.

Russia’s FSB security service said last week it had revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow after accusing them of spying and sabotage work, accusations Britain has described as “completely baseless”.