Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain to hold international investment summit on Oct. 14

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s new government said on Saturday it will hold an international investment summit on October 14.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will bring together up to 300 industry leaders to catalyse investment in the UK, the British government said in a statement.

Business minister Jonathan Reynolds is expected to argue to investors that the UK is a mature trading partner that will allow UK businesses to plan for sustained investment and economic growth over the next decade, the statement added.

Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party returned to government after 14 years in opposition in a landslide victory at a July 4 election, has made economic growth the central mission of his government.

Starmer said he wants to raise overall economic growth to around 2.5% a year, similar to Britain’s pre-financial crisis average.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR