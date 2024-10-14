Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain to implement bank ring-fencing reforms soon, says city minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will soon put in place a package of reforms to its bank ring-fencing regime to improve competitiveness and support economic growth, city minister Tulip Siddiq said on Monday.

The reforms are set to include the introduction of a secondary threshold to exempt retail-focused banks from the regime and new flexibilities to allow ring-fenced banks to operate globally, Siddiq said in a statement.

The reforms, which will also include measures to encourage more investment in the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises, will be implemented as soon as parliamentary time allows.

