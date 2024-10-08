Britain to intervene in planning decision for film studio near London

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Labour government will intervene in the planning process for a major new film studio to the west of London, giving it a chance to approve proposals that had been blocked by the local council, the film studio said.

The government has decided to “call in” the decision over whether to give planning permission to Marlow Film Studios, meaning ministers will have the final say on whether it goes ahead.

“If approved, Marlow Film Studios will strengthen the long-term foundations for the industry,” Marlow Film Studios, which lists directors James Cameron, Sam Mendes and Paul Greengrass as its supporters, said in a statement.

“The high technology studio campus we are building will meet the needs of global investors and production companies, preparing the UK for the next half-century of British filmmaking.”

Before winning power in a July election, Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to overhaul the planning system and back “the builders, not the blockers.” He is also hosting a major investment summit next week.

The decision to get involved in the approval process for Marlow Film Studios will test his government’s resolve to promote large projects in spite of local opposition.

The proposed new studio complex was rejected in May this year by Buckinghamshire Council, which said there was insufficient evidence to justify the studios being built on so-called greenbelt land which is intended to prevent urban sprawl into the countryside.

A local campaign group opposed to the project, Save Marlow’s Greenbelt, has questioned the economic benefits of the proposals, and say it will lead to big increases in traffic.

Marlow Film Studios, which in August said it would appeal the initial rejection of its plans, proposes to invest in traffic infrastructure and public transport, and says the new studios would provide 4,000 jobs – half of them local to the area around Marlow, about 35 miles (56 km) northwest of London.