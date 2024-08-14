Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain to trial use of drones in deliveries, emergency services

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s aviation regulator has selected six projects, including one by e-commerce giant Amazon, to test the use of drones in deliveries, inspection of infrastructure and emergency services, it said on Thursday.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had said earlier this year that it wanted to permit more drone flying for such uses.

Currently drone users in Britain are only permitted to fly beyond the visual line of sight as part of trials with strict restrictions.

As part of the trials announced by the CAA, selected projects would be able to fly their drones at distances beyond the flyer’s ability to see them, using advanced technologies for navigation, control and to detect other aircraft.

The projects include Amazon’s drone delivery service, called Prime Air, Airspection to carry out inspections of offshore windfarms and Project Lifeline, which aims to deliver medical supplies.

CAA said the trial would help the regulator’s ongoing efforts to develop policy and regulations so drone flights can be “fully integrated” with other airspace users.

“These innovative trials mark a significant step forward in integrating drones safely into UK airspace,” said CAA director Sophie O’Sullivan. “Our goal is to make drone operations beyond visual line of sight a safe and everyday reality.”

Amazon said in October last year it was planning to begin delivering packages through drones in Britain, Italy and a third location in the United States.

