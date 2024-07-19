Britain will resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new Labour government said on Friday it would resume funding to the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

Britain was one of several countries to halt their funding to UNRWA following accusations by Israel that some of the agency’s staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

Britain’s foreign minister, David Lammy, told parliament he was reassured that the agency had taken steps to “ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality”.

“I can confirm to the house that we are overturning the suspension of UNRWA funding, Britain will provide 21 million (pounds) in funds” to the agency, he said.