Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

British Airways changes schedule due to Rolls-Royce parts delays

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – British Airways said on Friday it has made additional changes to its schedule due to delays in the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce, particularly the Trent 1000 engines fitted to its 787 aircraft.

“We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly,” a British Airways spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We’ve apologised to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines.”

The airline said it will continue to work with Rolls-Royce and seek reassurance of a “prompt and reliable solution.”

The Financial Times had earlier reported that the IAG-owned carrier was cancelling hundreds of long-haul flights this winter due to aircraft shortages linked to the delays, as well as postponing and suspending operations on some routes.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR