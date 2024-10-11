British Airways changes schedule due to Rolls-Royce parts delays

(Reuters) – British Airways said on Friday it has made additional changes to its schedule due to delays in the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce, particularly the Trent 1000 engines fitted to its 787 aircraft.

“We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly,” a British Airways spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We’ve apologised to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines.”

The airline said it will continue to work with Rolls-Royce and seek reassurance of a “prompt and reliable solution.”

The Financial Times had earlier reported that the IAG-owned carrier was cancelling hundreds of long-haul flights this winter due to aircraft shortages linked to the delays, as well as postponing and suspending operations on some routes.