British Land appoints David Walker as finance chief

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Commercial property firm British Land on Wednesday named insider David Walker as its chief financial officer (CFO), replacing outgoing finance chief Bhavesh Mistry.

Walker, who has worked at British Land for over seven years and has served as chief operating officer since 2021, will take up his new role on Nov. 20, succeeding Mistry who is joining home improvement retailer Kingfisher as its finance chief.

Walker is taking over the reins of one of the largest property development and investment companies in the UK at a time when its core market is returning to life after a post-pandemic pause, albeit largely at much lower prices.

The company in May said that UK commercial property values have begun to stabilise after a torrid period for real estate investments.

