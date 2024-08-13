British maritime agencies report blast incidents near Yemen’s Hodeidah

CAIRO (Reuters) -A ship’s captain reported an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel located about 63 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported two “close-proximity” explosions 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah that were observed by a merchant vessel.

On Tuesday, UKMTO added that a ship located 97 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah reported an explosion in its vicinity.

The vessels and crew involved in both incidents are safe and proceeding to their next port of call.

The Houthi attacks have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray in Cairo and Jana Choukeir in Dubai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)