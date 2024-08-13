Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

British maritime agencies report blast incidents near Yemen’s Hodeidah

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) -A ship’s captain reported an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel located about 63 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported two “close-proximity” explosions 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah that were observed by a merchant vessel.

On Tuesday, UKMTO added that a ship located 97 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah reported an explosion in its vicinity.

The vessels and crew involved in both incidents are safe and proceeding to their next port of call.

The Houthi attacks have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray in Cairo and Jana Choukeir in Dubai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR