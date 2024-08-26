Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
British maritime agencies report incident off Yemen coast

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received on Monday a report of an incident 61 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Mokha.

UKMTO reported that the captain of a vessel observed an uncrewed surface vessel, or USV, in its proximity, along with two other small boats about 2 nautical miles to the north of the USV.

Separately, British security firm Ambrey said on Monday that it was aware of an incident approximately 80 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Aden.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

