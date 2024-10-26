Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
British PM Starmer says Iran should not respond to Israeli strikes

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday Iran should not respond to a wave of Israeli strikes, urging restraint on all sides.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel struck military sites in Iran, saying it was retaliating against Tehran’s strikes on Israel this month, the latest attack in the escalating conflict between the heavily armed rivals.

“I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I’m equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Samoa, where he has been attending a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

