British PM Starmer to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE to boost investment, source says

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

DUBAI (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates next month, a source briefed on the plans said on Wednesday, as Britain seeks to deepen ties with the wealthy Gulf states.

Another source briefed on Starmer’s UAE travel plans confirmed the UAE visit. Both sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because the travel plans have not been officially announced. Starmer’s office declined comment.

The source said Britain hopes to attract investment from the Gulf states, including in energy projects from the UAE. Starmer is also expected to discuss regional issues including the conflict in Gaza, Israel and Lebanon.

The visit would be the first to the Gulf by Starmer since the Labour party was elected in July.

Starmer’s government has sought to repair relations with the UAE that were strained under the previous, Conservative government, partly over some Conservative parliamentarians’ opposition to Emirati investment in Britain such as a UAE-linked bid to buy the Telegraph newspaper which ultimately failed.

Starmer’s visit was first reported on Wednesday by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with his plans.

The newspaper said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman might visit London next year, but his travel plans were yet to be finalised.

Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit Britain from Dec. 3-4. He will be hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

Britain’s trade ministers visited the Gulf in September to try to advance negotiations towards a free trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which groups Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Britain’s Business and Trade Department estimates a free trade deal with the GCC could boost the UK economy by 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) over the long run.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai, Andrew Mills in Doha and Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Writing by Andrew Mills; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kate Mayberry)