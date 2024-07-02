Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

British PM Sunak hunts for votes among the robots at dawn

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Phil Noble and Kate Holton

LUTON, England (Reuters) -Badly lagging in the race to win Britain’s election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak went hunting for votes among robots and staff in a retail distribution centre on Tuesday, kicking off his first campaign stop of the day before 5 a.m. (0400 GMT).

Sunak, who has often looked exhausted as he crossed the country during a six-week campaign, started the penultimate day of campaigning before Thursday’s vote in a vast Ocado warehouse in Luton, north of London, watching robots pick items for delivery.

He then donned a high-vis jacket to help pick salad items at the warehouse owned by Ocado, one of Britain’s most successful technology businesses, before he met staff over a cup of tea.

He later surprised people at a motorway service station when he joined a queue in McDonald’s to buy breakfast for journalists, before he met staff at a large supermarket.

Sunak, who shocked many in his party and the country when he called an election several months earlier than expected, has endured a tough campaign, facing questions from voters and journalists as to why the country is not in better shape.

He was asked by BBC morning television if he agreed with the country’s leading pollster that he had no chance of winning the election.

He did not. “I was up at four this morning talking to workers at a distribution facility,” he said. “I’m here talking to you. I’ll be out till the last moment of this campaign because I think it’s a really important choice for the country.”

Sunak is due at events throughout Tuesday, including a rally late in the evening.

His Conservatives, in power for 14 years, have lagged Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party by around 20 points for most of the last year, and in recent weeks Sunak has stepped up the rhetoric on what he says is the danger posed to the country by a Labour government.

In contrast, Ed Davey, leader of the centrist Liberal Democrats, has embarked on a more novel approach to campaigning, falling into a lake, careering down a water slide and doing a bungee jump to grab media attention.

Starmer, likely Britain’s next prime minister, has enjoyed a more traditional election campaign, meeting voters at football grounds, in supermarkets and doctors’ surgeries, often sticking to the same core message.

(Writing by Kate Holton in London, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Janet Lawrence)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR