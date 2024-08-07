British police brace for fresh riots as Starmer promises swift action

By Kate Holton, Catarina Demony and Suban Abdulla

LONDON (Reuters) – British police braced for further anti-Muslim and anti-migrant riots on Wednesday as far-right groups planned to target asylum centres and immigration lawyers nationwide, with the government pledging swift action to punish anyone involved in disorder.

Britain has been hit by escalating violence that erupted early last week after three young girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England, triggering a wave of false messaging online that wrongly identified the suspected killer as an Islamist migrant.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former chief prosecutor who is facing his first crisis since winning a July 4 election, has warned rioters they will face lengthy jail terms as he seeks to stamp out the worst outbreak of violence in Britain in 13 years.

In the first sentences handed down since the rioting started, a 58-year-old man was jailed for three years for violent disorder, while two others, aged 41 and 29, were sentenced to 20 and 30 months respectively.

“This is the swift action we’re taking. If you provoke violent disorder on our streets or online, you will face the full force of the law,” Starmer said.

Specialist immigration law firms and migrant support centres shut for the day and some family doctors services in areas affected by the protests said they would close early to protect their staff.

Messages also swirled on social media, with people with large online followings relaying police guidance and neighbourhood WhatsApp groups detailing areas to avoid. The government and police condemned the threats.

In towns and cities, groups of a few hundred rioters have in recent days clashed with police and smashed windows of hotels housing asylum-seekers from Africa, Asia and the Middle East, chanting “get them out” and “stop the boats” – a reference to those arriving in Britain in small dinghies without permission.

They have also pelted mosques with rocks. Muslim organisations said it was a worrying time for their community and have issued safety advice to mosques and other Islamic institutions.

“The shocking scenes have left many Muslims and minority ethnic communities scared and fearful,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

THOUSANDS OF OFFICERS

Posts online said immigration centres and law firms aiding migrants would be targeted on Wednesday. In response, anti-racism and anti-fascist groups have organised counter protests in towns and cities across the country.

Asylum Link Merseyside, which supports asylum seekers and refugees in Liverpool, said its building was shut and would not accept any arrivals. “Our staff are currently working on securing the building,” it said.

Walking past the boarded-up shopfront of the Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau in northeast London, which has appeared on a list of targets, Clarissa Rougier, a 40-year-old Black woman who lives locally, said she felt unsafe and feared being targeted because of her skin colour.

“What they do not realise is that we were brought here to build this country… and then it just so happens that we have our roots here,” a visibly upset Rougier said. “It breaks my heart … it makes me feel sad.”

The government has put together a so-called “standing army” of 6,000 specialist police officers to respond to any outbreaks of violence, and say they will have a big enough presence to deal with any unrest.

London police chief Mark Rowley said that police plans had been based on the list of possible targets but they would be agile and prepared for other eventualities too.

“That’s why we have thousands of officers on tonight. We will protect those people,” he told reporters.

“It is completely unacceptable, regardless of your political views, to intimidate any sector of lawful activity and we will not let the immigration asylum system be intimidated.”

Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions said children as young as 11 have been involved in the violent disorder and “may face lifelong consequences for their actions.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said more than 120 people had been charged and 428 arrests made in connection with the disorder.