Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

British pub group J D Wetherspoon’s annual profit jumps on resilient demand

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – British pub group J D Wetherspoon reported a 73.5% jump in annual profit on Friday, helped by resilient customer demand for its ales and pub grub.

The group, which owns and operates pubs across the UK and Ireland, reported a profit before tax of 73.9 million pounds ($97.04 million) for the year ended July 28, compared with 42.6 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7616 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
188 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR