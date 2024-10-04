British pub group J D Wetherspoon’s annual profit jumps on resilient demand

(Reuters) – British pub group J D Wetherspoon reported a 73.5% jump in annual profit on Friday, helped by resilient customer demand for its ales and pub grub.

The group, which owns and operates pubs across the UK and Ireland, reported a profit before tax of 73.9 million pounds ($97.04 million) for the year ended July 28, compared with 42.6 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7616 pounds)