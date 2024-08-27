Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
British rock band Oasis to reunite with 2025 tour

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British rock band Oasis said on Tuesday they would reunite after 15 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher planning a series of live shows in 2025.

The band, whose debut album “Definitely Maybe” was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with Liam, the band’s frontman.

“This is it, this is happening,” the band said on X, announcing tickets would go on sale on Saturday. The first show will be held in Cardiff on July 4 next year.

