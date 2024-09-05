Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

British second-class mail deliveries could be scrapped on Saturdays

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Mail could be allowed to drop second-class letter deliveries on Saturdays under changes proposed by the regulator Ofcom aimed at securing the future of Britain’s universal postal service.

Royal Mail is owned by International Distribution Services, which has accepted a takeover bid from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky. The British government is scrutinising the 3.57 billion pound deal.

The company has long called for reforms to the nationwide single-price first- and second-class service obligation, and in April it proposed non-first class deliveries could be reduced to every other weekday.

Ofcom said on Thursday there was a clear need for reform, given that people were sending far fewer letters and Royal Mail had been losing hundreds of millions of pounds.

It said its research had found that people wanted a next-day first-class service six days a week for urgent mail, but they acknowledged that most letters were not urgent.

“If Second Class letters continued to be delivered within three working days but not on Saturdays – and First Class remained unchanged at six days a week – it would enable Royal Mail to improve reliability, make substantial efficiency savings, and redeploy its existing resources to growth areas such as parcels,” it said.

But Royal Mail’s performance must improve, it said. 

IDS Group Chief Executive Martin Seidenberg said letter volumes had fallen from their peak of 20 billion to 6.7 billion a year, meaning the average household now receives just four letters per week.

“Change cannot come soon enough,” he said, adding that the company’s own proposal would protect what matters most for customers. 

Shares in IDS rose 1% on Thursday.

Ofcom said it would consult on detailed proposals next year with a view to making a decision next summer.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR