Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Brussels Airlines to cancel most Oct. 1 flights due to strike

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Brussels Airlines said on Friday that it would cancel most of its flights on Oct. 1 due to a Belgian national strike of security workers.

Brussels Airport, the largest airport in the country, had asked airlines to review their schedules because the strike would lead to a reduction in security screenings.

The airport said a large number of security staff would be expected to participate in the strike and predicted a major impact on airport operations that day.

Brussels Airlines’ base is located at Brussels Airport and is one of the hub airlines of Lufthansa Group.

A spokesperson for Brussels Airlines said it would need to cancel 80% of its 203 flights scheduled for the day. Passengers would be offered an alternative flight schedule with a flight on an earlier departure date, later departure date or on the same day through another Lufthansa Group hub.

Some 2.4 million passengers and 18,600 flights travelled through Brussels Airport last month, according to the airport.

October’s strike will come less than a month after flight traffic from Belgium’s Charleroi airport, a major hub for the budget airline Ryanair, was snarled by multiple days of strikes by that airport’s employees.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
82 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR