BT’s new CEO aims to double free cash flow, focus on UK

LONDON (Reuters) – The new boss of BT set out a path to more than double free cash flow over the next five years on Thursday and potentially dispose of its global business as it focuses on Britain, where it is investing in its fibre and 5G networks.

Allison Kirkby, who previously led Sweden’s Telia, said BT would increase its dividend for the 2024 financial year by 3.9% to 8 pence per share after free cash flow beat expectations.

“We are sharpening our focus to be better for our customers and the country, by accelerating the modernisation of our operations, and by exploring options to optimise our global business,” she said.

BT reported a 1% rise in full-year revenue to 20.8 billion pounds ($26.4 billion) helped by price rises and fibre-enabled product sales.

Adjusted core earnings rose 2% to 8.1 billion pounds, broadly in line with expectations, driven by its consumer and Openreach networks businesses.

It said it expected revenue to be flat to up 1% this year, while core earnings were forecast to edge up to about 8.2 billion pounds.

Kirkby’s predecessor Philip Jansen set out an ambitious target to build a national fibre network reaching 25 million premises by the end of 2026.

BT said its Openreach unit, which serves Sky and TalkTalk as well as BT’s own consumers, was seeing strong demand for fibre, with net adds of 397,000 in the final quarter and more than 4.8 million premises now connected.

However, Openreach lost 491,000 broadband lines, including slower fibre and copper connections, in total during the year, a 2% decline in its base.

It said it expected the market would recover over the medium term, but if it remained weak, losses would be moderately higher in the next 12 months.

($1 = 0.7888 pounds)