The fireworks display is the crowning glory of the Geneva festival (Keystone)

Geneva will not hold its traditional summer festival this year because of previous years’ deficits, organizers said on Wednesday. The fireworks display will take place, however, and there will be a panoramic Big Wheel by the shores of Lake Geneva.

The decision not to hold the festival (‘Fêtes de Genève’) this year was taken with the agreement of the cantonal authorities, according to a press release from the Geneva Tourism and Congress Foundation. It said the fireworks display, known for its spectacular nature, is “confirmed”, but that its size and duration would depend on the size of donations from sponsors, public and private partners. The Big Wheel is to stay for three months.

Inhabitants of Geneva are to vote on March 4 on what format they want for the ‘Fêtes de Genève’. One initiative calls for the festival to last no longer than seven days, while another proposes that it last 11 days, including two weekends.

Last year’s festival lasted from August 3 to 13, with various attractions and forms of entertainment.

