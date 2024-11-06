Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Bumble posts quarterly sales drop amid slow payoff from app overhaul

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -Bumble posted on Wednesday its first decline in quarterly sales since going public in 2021 and said that it would take longer for the dating app operator to boost its sluggish growth rate.

Sticky inflation and high borrowing costs have hit spending by users on the women-centric dating app and its premium subscriptions, limiting the company’s growth after a post-pandemic boom.

In response, the company has launched a refreshed Bumble app and new features. A cut to its annual revenue forecast in August, however, sparked concerns over the turnaround plans.

“These investments and our ecosystem initiatives, including product releases, will take time to translate to meaningful revenue growth,” said CFO Anu Subramanian.

Bumble’s bigger rival, Match Group, which owns Tinder and Hinge, missed market estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday due to weak spending by users on its dating apps.

Bumble said total paying users across its apps increased to 4.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.8 million a year earlier.

Its revenue for the third quarter fell 0.7% to $273.6 million but beat analysts’ average estimate of $271.9 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company surged nearly 9% before turning flat in volatile extended trading.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $256 million and $262 million, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $260.2 million.

The company expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be between $1.06 billion and $1.07 billion, which is in line with estimates.

(Reporting by Priyanka.G in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR