‘Climate protection strengthens Swiss energy security’

The new climate law will boost Swiss energy independence and offer new opportunities for the economy if accepted by voters on June 18, says Radical-Liberal politician Jaqueline de Quattro.

The Federal Act on Climate Protection, Innovation and Energy Security (Climate Act) requires Switzerland to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. The aim is to accelerate the transition to renewable energies and reduce dependence on energy imports.

The law, put forward as a counter-proposal to the so-called Glacier Initiative, was approved by government and parliament before opponents collected the necessary 50,000 signatures to challenge it to referendum. Jacqueline de Quattro, a parliamentarian from the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, is campaigning in support of the law.

SWI swissinfo.ch: The new climate law doesn’t explicitly ban fossil fuels. But to achieve climate neutrality, the Swiss will have to phase out petrol, oil and gas. Where will we get the fuel to power cars and heat homes?

Jacqueline de Quattro: Until now, Switzerland has not paid enough attention to how to restructure its energy supply. We need to catch up. Parliament and the government have taken the necessary steps, and there are several key elements.

Supply must be broadly diversified. In addition to hydroelectricity, solar energy will become another pillar. Wind power will also play an important role in the mix. Two-thirds of wind power is produced in winter, so it will complement our solar farms and dams. On top of that, we need to cooperate better with our European neighbours and increase storage capacity.

SWI: Is it not risky to abandon fossil fuels in the midst of an energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, and the much-discussed threat of electricity shortages?

J.d.Q: Switzerland will gradually become climate neutral by investing in innovation, without resorting to bans or taxes. This balanced approach protects the climate effectively while at the same time offering opportunities for the Swiss economy. Supporting innovation creates added value and jobs in Switzerland and its export markets.

The current geopolitical context has revealed our dependence on foreign countries and on fossil fuels. We produce just 30% of the energy we use. In comparison, our food production, often considered insufficient, amounts to almost 60% of consumption. The crisis is therefore forcing us to find alternatives quickly, i.e. to develop renewable energies and increase our energy efficiency.

SWI: People are not in favour of a CO2 tax. Parliament has therefore decided to grant subsidies to homeowners to replace their heating systems. But should the whole population – the majority them tenants – foot the bill for a minority of homeowners?

J.d.Q: The Climate Act includes concrete incentives to replace heating systems and renovate buildings. We will use energy more efficiently that way. With these incentives, we will not only protect the climate but also strengthen the economy. Companies can plan with more certainty because demand is guaranteed. Homeowners will receive financial support to replace energy-intensive oil, gas and electric heating systems.

We are encouraging the renovation of buildings to improve energy efficiency. This leads to lower costs and lower charges, which directly benefits tenants.

SWI: What effect will the Climate Act have on Switzerland’s energy independence?

J.d.Q: Thanks to the Climate Act, the use of fossil fuels (oil and gas, 100% of which comes from abroad) will be reduced. This energy will be replaced by electricity, which is supplied in Switzerland from renewable sources. Examples include using heat pumps instead of gas or oil heaters. Or electric cars instead of petrol cars.

Every investment in renewable energy reduces our dependence on foreign countries. Thus we will gradually free ourselves from a dependence on imported oil and gas. Climate protection also strengthens the security of energy supply in Switzerland.

SWI: Opponents claim that the landscape will be covered with solar panels and wind turbines. Do we have to make compromises, for example concerning the countryside or the environment, for the sake of climate neutrality?

J.d.Q: You have to decide what you want. Do the opponents prefer the return of nuclear power plants? I'm not sure a majority of the population is in favour.

In Switzerland, various interests always need to be balanced in making such decisions. Residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure, hospitals and schools all need to make compromises; countless roof surfaces can be used for solar power. And in other countries, wind turbines placed far enough away from residential areas no longer spark resistance.

Our current biodiversity problems are not caused by the expansion of renewable energies but by the increase in the population and its needs – and by climate change.

SWI: Switzerland is responsible for just 0.1% of global emissions. Why should it aim for climate neutrality when we know that will have no impact on the global situation?

J.d.Q: Switzerland has signed the Paris Agreement on climate. This agreement stipulates that each country will do its part. Switzerland has the knowledge and skills to make this change, unlike many other nations.

In our country, the damage and costs that come with climate change are already clear. Droughts, weather events and the accelerating melting of glaciers are visible signs. Temperatures in Switzerland are rising twice as fast as the global average.

Already today, the cost of climate-related damage in Switzerland is in the billions of francs, while the cost of taking measures to adapt is in the hundreds of millions per year. The longer we wait, the more it will cost.

SWI: The Swiss people have voted to phase out nuclear power. But many voices, abroad and domestically, now argue that nuclear power, as a low- or non-polluting source of electricity, can’t be abandoned in the fight against global warming. Does nuclear energy still have a role to play in the climate crisis?

J.d.Q: In the short term, the solution cannot come from nuclear power, even if technology has evolved. The population is not in favour of it, costs remain high, and the issue of waste has not been completely solved.

Energy economists are also not calling for more nuclear power; experts say the new nuclear technology, presented as THE ultimate solution, actually still has a long way to go before it’s industrially viable. Major electricity companies are also very sceptical. The financial sector (investors and insurers) would also face huge obstacles, given the somewhat disaster-ridden history of new power plant construction in Europe and elsewhere.

