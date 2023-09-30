“Higher wages don’t combat skilled workers shortage”, say Swiss employers

Swiss employers argue against wage increases to attract skilled workers. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

According to the president of the Swiss Employers' Association (SAV), higher wages are pointless against the labour shortage.

This content was published on September 30, 2023 - 11:17

Keystone-SDA

It is particularly damaging when the public sector turns this screw, said SAV President Severin Moser.

“If wage competition intensifies, it will not lead to more people and more job opportunities,” said Moser in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung published on Saturday.

Aside from wages, companies would have to think about how they can remain attractive to new and existing employees. Better working conditions and additional benefits are conceivable. Moser also mentioned affordable childcare places for working parents. Companies would have to offer new models such as reduced working hours for older employees.

Switzerland is dependent on workers from abroad, said Moser. Moser countered the accusation that immigration was too cheap for employers by saying that the domestic resident population was not simply unemployed and available. "We don't bring in the foreigners because we don't want to invest in the locals." There are basically too few domestic workers who are already trained or who are being trained.

But Switzerland cannot turn the migration screw at will either. Neighboring countries struggled with similar problems. “Germany, France and Italy will not stand by and watch as we steal workers away from them with higher wages,” said Moser.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Swiss salary illusion: precarious cost of living sets off alarm bells

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative