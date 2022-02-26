‘It is always sad to see a bit of history disappear’

Chef von Präsenz Schweiz, Nicolas Bideau (Archivbild) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Swiss emigration has left its mark around the world. But these Swiss cultural heritage sites do not feature on the political radar. We asked the head of Presence Switzerland, Nicolas Bideau, to explain why.

SWI swissinfo.ch: Swiss emigrants have left many traces. Do you know of any places, buildings, or monuments abroad that have a Swiss history?

Nicolas Bideau: Yes, quite a few. I often need to travel for work, sometimes to more exotic countries. I was particularly impressed by the traces of Swiss emigration in Nova Friburgo in Brazil. This is a city founded in 1819 by Swiss emigrant families. Today there is not much of the original 19th-century architecture left. But there are still a few traces of Swiss industry in Nova Friburgo, like a dairy and the making of various types of chocolates.

And there is still a definite connection to the old country. When Nova Friburgo was battered by a storm ten years ago, the canton and city of Fribourg donated CHF 130,000External link ($141,000).

SWI: Switzerland was considered a country of emigration well into the 20th century. Why do you think Swiss cultural heritage abroad has never been a political issue?

N.B.: It has been an issue for us at Presence Switzerland. For example, through the "Swiss Roots" project in which Americans were encouraged to explore their Swiss origins.

Presence Switzerland has been using living Swiss traditions worldwide for longer than that for its public relations work – our political mandate is image promotion.

That Swiss heritage abroad was never really a domestic political issue maybe due to the fact that countries usually think of themselves first, and of the cultural heritage in their own country.

SWI: Who could start a project like this?

N.B.: In my view it should be organisations which are directly involved. They could start that kind of political discussion. I am thinking here of the Organisation of Swiss Abroad, for example.

What is needed is to mobilise specialists working for the federal government, the cantons and civil society, find partners and, for example, draw up an inventory of Swiss cultural heritage in other countries.

Switzerland is well positioned when it comes to heritage preservation. There are numerous groups and associations active in the field.

If the various legitimate players could list items of cultural value abroad, then you would have the basis for a fruitful discussion.

SWI: What about Presence Switzerland?

N.B.: We, or the Swiss diplomats on the ground, could certainly help. An inventory like that would give us really valuable information, which we could use in our public relations work.

SWI: Would there need to be an initiative in parliament or could you take action yourself?

N.B.: It would be interesting for Switzerland from a communications point of view if someone were to submit such an initiative. As head of Presence Switzerland I could not get involved myself.

Obviously someone has to take the lead. We could accompany the project in a communications role.

SWI: There is a Swiss village up for sale in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Swiss heritage abroad is in danger of disappearing. What is your view of this?

N.B.: I would be sorry if it came to that, of course. I was touched by the reactions of the locals. They seem to understand the historical value of these chalets and their history. Unlike here in Europe, there are not many old buildings in countries like [Canada]. Canadian history is young and does not have the same relationship with time.

As a marketing specialist I would say, however, that Golden does not have too much potential for our public relations efforts abroad. The well-known area of Lake Louise, which is not far away, would be much more attractive.

Nevertheless, our Consul General in Vancouver has become involved in the newly launched society to preserve the village and is taking part in the discussions on what action to take. I am optimistic that a solution will be found.

SWI: Would it be a loss for Switzerland if this village could not be saved?

N.B.: It is always sad to see a bit of history disappear. But in this case the museum in Golden and the new association are doing all they can to preserve this piece of Swiss heritage, at least in digital form.

SWI: In Dubai, Switzerland invested CHF16.5 million ($18 million) in the Swiss pavilion, for a period of 6 months. One could buy those houses in Canada for CHF1.7 million. Would Presence Switzerland not have the funds to contribute to the preservation of Edelweiss Village?

N.B.: It's not that easy. The international exhibition funds were granted by our government and parliament and were earmarked specifically.

Presence Switzerland has another budget, which I can use more easily and which is available to the embassies.

But there, too, is a clear strategy about where we can invest in accordance with our mandate from the government. Economic promotion, sustainability, the financial centre, and innovation are our priorities. None of that comes into the picture with Edelweiss Village.

But Swiss Abroad Council member Johann Roduit’s idea, that the village should be preserved digitally, is actually pretty innovative. There I could say, okay, we can invest something, since this approach is such an innovative one.

Translated by Terence MacNamee.

