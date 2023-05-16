‘Musical’ stamp celebrates 100 years of SUISA

Swiss Post

For the first time in Switzerland a stamp can be animated and produce music via a mobile phone app. The stamp in question is commemorating the centenary of SUISA, the cooperative of Swiss songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Keystone-SDA/ts

SUISA said it was the Swiss Post that thought a stamp celebrating the anniversary of such an organisation had to produce music in some way. With the help of the Swiss Post mobile phone app, the CHF1.10 ($1.25) stampExternal link can now be scanned.

The woman seen on the stamp then begins to dance to the sounds of a guitarist, a trumpeter and a Schwyzerörgeler, a type of accordion. This is accompanied by a 16-second version of the SUISA anniversary song by Bernese rapper Greis. At the end of the animation the letters S-U-I-S-A appear.

The stamp has been available at post offices since last week and was officially handed over to SUISA on Sunday evening at the Prix Walo Gala. According to Suisa, this is the first Swiss stamp that is not only animated but also musical.

SUISA dates back to 1923, when its predecessor Mechanlizenz was established. Its job was to license the production of sound recording media – which, back then, were music boxes.

