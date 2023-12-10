'Scouts' drive law-breaking betting at Swiss footballs stadiums

Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Live betting is taking place at amateur league football matches that can involve players under the age of 18, according to Swiss media reports published on Sunday. This is prohibited in Switzerland.

So-called "scouts" are scouring stadiums to make these bets possible from anywhere in the world, according to Swiss newspapers Le Matin Dimanche and the SonntagsZeitung.

Football circles are concerned about the potential wheeling and dealing that these bets allow.

The Swiss Football Association has called for matches in the 2nd interregional league, the U19 championship and the women's LNB to be monitored.

In order to stop a "scout", a complaint needs to be lodged.

If convicted, they could face a fine of up to CHF100,000 ($113,628 and up to three years' imprisonment, or five years if they are acting in a commercial capacity.

