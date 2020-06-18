‘Swisstory’ wins children’s literature award





Michael Meister, illustrator

“Swisstory: The Untold, Bloody, and Absolutely Real History of Switzerland” by Laurie Theurer has scooped up a prestigious international award recognising excellence in children’s books.

Keystone-SDA/ds

The book, published by Schwabe Verlagsgruppe in Basel, was among the 2020 Crystal Kite Winners, getting top place in the category covering Europe, Latin America and Africa.

The Crystal Kites Awards is the only global award for children’s books that is based on peer reviews.

This is the first time that the award, which is present by the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, goes to a book from Switzerland.

“Swisstory” deals with the history of Switzerland. It skips over fictional characters such as Heidi and William Tell, focusing instead on the real Swiss, from the mountain dwellers of the early day to the women who fought for their right to vote in the 20th century.

Young readers learn how dukes were slaughtered by farmers, or how “witches” used to be executed.

Theurer, the author, is a dual Swiss-American citizen. Swiss artist Michael Meister illustrated the book.