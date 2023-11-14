196 kilos of marijuana from Switzerland seized in Italy
A 53-year-old Polish was transporting drugs worth 2 million euros (CHF1.93 million) from Switzerland to the Czech Republic for sale in Italy.
The Italian Financial Guard seized 196 kilos of marijuana from a van in northeastern Italy, near the Austrian border. A 53-year-old Polish man was arrested. The drugs, worth 2 million euros, had initially been transported from Switzerland to the Czech Republic and were destined for sale in Italy.
+ Should Switzerland legalise cannabis consumption?
The van was spotted on Monday night during a checkpoint at a freeway tollgate in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported. The cannabis shipment was packed in 176 packages.
The investigation revealed that the drugs originated in Switzerland, were transported to the Czech Republic and then to Italy.
The Polish driver was released, as he did not meet the conditions for incarceration. He will have to answer for importing narcotics.
