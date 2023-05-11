2.8 million electric vehicles on Swiss roads by 2035

84,000 generally accessible charging points are needed by 2035. Currently, there are just under 10,000 stations © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The Swiss energy ministry has released a study indicating that the country is likely to see 2.8 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2035. This will require more charging station options across the country.

The increase of electric vehicles will require the availability of a mix of different charging options across Switzerland, says a study by the Swiss energy ministry. The study states that private charging stations should be prioritized. The energy ministry announced that the development of the charging station infrastructure should be largely completed within the next 12 years.

The study presents the first overview of the electric car charging situation from the perspective of 51 relevant organisations including automotive, real estate, energy, and administration organisations. The projections state that by 2035, more than half of all passenger cars in Switzerland could be plug-in vehicles, with battery-electric vehicles expected to be the primary option for passenger cars by 2050.

A mix of charging options is needed, including charging at home, at the workplace, in neighborhoods, along major roadways, as well as options for fast charging. The study suggests that electric vehicles should charge at private charging stations in existing parking spaces at home, meaning that up to two million private charging points should be created in Switzerland by 2035.

The study also highlights the need for a generally accessible charging network for vehicle owners without charging facilities at home or at work, but if possible near the place of residence. Therefore, up to 84,000 generally accessible charging points are needed by 2035. Currently, there are just under 10,000 generally accessible charging stations.

The study predicts that the electrification of passenger cars is progressing faster than expected, and therefore, the electricity demand will be higher than previously assumed. It calculates an electricity demand of 7.3 terawatt hours (TWh) for 2035, with the Energy Perspectives 2050+External link assuming 4.1 TWh for electromobility. However, this could lead to the consumption of fossil energy sources in transport to also be reduced much more quickly.

