24 Swiss cantons in favour of the negotiating mandate with the EU

"The Federal Council's draft is in line with the cantons' position," said the President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, Markus Dieth, president of Aargau cantonal government. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

A large majority of the cantons are in favour of the Federal Council's negotiating mandate with the European Union (EU). Only canton Schwyz is against it, and canton Nidwalden abstained from voting.

This content was published on February 2, 2024 - 16:50
Keystone-SDA

This was announced by the Conference of Cantonal Governments at a media conference in Bern on Friday. The cantons welcomed the Federal Council's intention to enter into talks and involve the cantons in the negotiations.

+ EU Ambassador optimistic about new Swiss-EU agreement

"The Federal Council's draft is in line with the cantons' position," said the President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, Markus Dieth, president of Aargau cantonal government. The aim is to ensure sustainable prosperity in Switzerland.

The aim of the Federal Council and the European Commission is to start negotiations in March.

+ European Commission gives greenlight to fresh Swiss-EU negotiations

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

