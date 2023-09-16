25 years ago, on August 18, 1998, the Lucerne Culture and Congress Centre (KKL Lucerne) concert hall, was opened. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Lucerne Culture and Congress Centre (KKL Lucerne), architect Jean Nouvel returned to the building he designed on Saturday.

This content was published on September 16, 2023 - 13:45

Keystone-SDA/amva

For architect Jean Nouvel, the KKL is a special building. The culture and congress centre was his first "international child", said the French star architect. It was an unforgettable building that also triggered many discussions, Nouvel said on Saturday, the start of the two-day celebrationExternal link.

25 years ago, on August 18, 1998, the KKL concert hall, which has become famous for its acoustics, was opened. In March 2000, the entire building, which includes other halls, the art museum and restaurants, was inaugurated. From the outside, the huge roof of the KKL, 100 metres by 100 metres, catches the eye.

In his original project, Nouvel had planned a concert hall that would rise into the lake like a ship. But this was too spectacular, and Nouvel had to go over the books. Instead, he led the water into the building with canals.

In total, the construction of the KKL Lucerne cost CHF226.5 million ($252.40 million), CHF32.5 million more than planned.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Swiss Pavilion in Paris celebrates 90 eventful years

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative