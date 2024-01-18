64 kilograms of cocaine seized at Zurich Airport in 2023

In four cases, arrests and seizures were made in cooperation with the Federal Customs and Border Security Agency. Keystone

Last year, the Zurich cantonal police seized around 64kg of cocaine, 10kg of heroin, 566kg of khat, 64kg of marijuana and 20kg of hashish during checks on travellers at Zurich Airport. 35 people were arrested.

The arrested persons were 10 women and 25 men aged between 18 and 63, as the cantonal police announced on Wednesday. They came from Brazil, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Spain, Latvia, Sweden, Tanzania and Norway. Other smugglers were from Israel, Estonia, Italy, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, the USA and the Dominican Republic.

In four cases, arrests and seizures were made in cooperation with the Federal Customs and Border Security Agency.

The drugs were imported from Sao Paulo in Brazil, Johannesburg in South Africa, Entebbe in Uganda, San José in Costa Rica, Doha in Qatar and Puerto Plata and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Other anaesthetics came from Tel Aviv in Israel, Iguazú in Argentina, Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, Nairobi in Kenya and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

