A third of job seekers use AI for applications

A third of Swiss people have already used artificial intelligence such as chatbots for their application.

According to a survey by the Xing platform, a good third are also willing to conduct a job interview with a chatbot.

The market and opinion research company Marketagent Schweiz surveyed over 1,000 working people in Switzerland on behalf of Xing. Accordingly, a third of working people stated that they had used AI tools to apply for a new job in the past two years. What is particularly popular here is writing application documents such as CVs or cover letters.

In addition, 35% of those surveyed said they were ready for a job interview with AI chatbots, either in writing or voice-based. However, another third categorically rules this out, according to the survey published on Thursday.

The rest are “rather negative” about an interview with an artificial intelligence, but are also willing to do so if there is no alternative. In general, the willingness is higher among men and younger people, it goes on to say.

