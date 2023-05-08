ABB to build one of Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen projects

Switzerland has been pioneering the use of green hydrodgen in the mobility sector. © Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Zurich-based engineering and technology giant ABB has announced plans to build an ambitious renewable hydrogen project in Sweden, together with leading renewable energy firms Lhyfe and Skyborn.

Powered by Skyborn’s planned offshore wind farm, the hydrogen production plant in Söderhamn, Sweden, known as SoutH2Port, will produce around 240 tonnes of hydrogen per day, equivalent of around 1.8 million barrels of oil per annum.

The firms aim to build “one of Europe’s most ambitious renewable hydrogen projects ever”, ABB saidExternal link in a statement on Monday.

ABB will be responsible for large-scale integration of production of offshore wind renewable hydrogen into the energy system in the SoutH2Port project.

The new plant in Söderhamn will be connected to Skyborn’s 1GW offshore wind farm in nearby Storgrundet. When fully operational it should become one of the largest suppliers of renewable hydrogen in Europe, ABB said.

“This collaboration is a key part of our strategy in both the hydrogen and offshore wind markets,” said Brandon Spencer, President of ABB Energy Industries. “Creating a seamless supply chain, through partnerships such as these, is essential to accelerate the energy transition. Hydrogen plays a crucial role in helping achieve the world’s climate goals when it comes to decarbonizing the industrial and transportation sectors.”

Less than 1% of global energy demand is met by green hydrogen today. But the global energy landscape is shifting rapidly, with nations across the world under pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move away from fossil fuels.

Switzerland is at the vanguard of countries exploring and championing clean energy solutions that don’t pollute the air or water.

Proponents of green hydrogen point to the fact that it is cleaner than fossil fuels and it can be used to store surplus wind and solar energy. The potential of green hydrogen to be an alternative to oil and gas across a wide range of applications has captured the attention of governments, clean-energy advocacy groups, and companies around the world. Australia and France plan to roll out major hydrogen power plants by 2030.

CriticsExternal link, however, question the economics and climate-change benefits of using one kind of renewable energy form to create another.

Switzerland is pioneering its use in the transport sector.

