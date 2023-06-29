Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Activist investor calls for removal of Glencore CEO

Bluebell said it was particularly dissatisfied with Glencore’s continued emphasis on coal instead of sustainability Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Swiss commodities group Glencore is facing pressure from activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners. In a letter to Glencore Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi it is demanding the removal of CEO Gary Nagle.

This content was published on June 29, 2023
Keystone-SDA/ts

In the letter, Bluebell said it was appalled by the amateurish way in which certain initiatives were being pushed forward at the commodities group. The company was threatened with the destruction of shareholder value because of this, it said.

Bluebell is particularly dissatisfied with Glencore’s continued emphasis on coal instead of sustainability. In this respect, it said Nagle had also failed to recognise the declining support for the climate report and had also taken the wrong approach to the targeted takeover of Canadian mining company Teck.

In addition, the sale of the agricultural joint venture Viterra was carried out under completely unsatisfactory conditions, it added.

“After two years, we have simply lost confidence in Mr Nagle,” the letter concludes. It is time to look for a new CEO externally, Bluebell believed.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.