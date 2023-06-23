After aerobatic display collision, Patrouille Suisse flies again

Patrouille Suisse is returning to service after last week's air accident. Anthony Anex

read aloud pause

X

Patrouille Suisse display team is returning to service after last week's air accident in canton Zug. A first flight is scheduled for Friday afternoon, but it's still not clear when air displays will resume.

This content was published on June 23, 2023

SDA / ATS/ sp

On June 15, two F-5 Tiger planes from the Swiss military aerobatic display team, Patrouille Suisse, collided, with the nose cone of one aircraft hitting a house near the town of Baar, in canton Zug.

On Friday, for the first time since the accident, a plane will take off from Emmen military airbase, in canton Lucerne, but the two damaged aircraft will remain on the ground.

+Pilot error caused Swiss jet to crash in France

This first flight will take place in the Air Force training sector, at high altitude. "At the present time, it is not known when the Patrouille Suisse pilots will be able to fly in air displays again," the army said.

After last week’s accident, flights were suspended and a military investigation was opened into the cause of the accident. This is ongoing, but the investigating judge, military aviation authority, the commander of the Swiss air force and technical experts have given their approval for the resumption of flights, the army said in a press release.

Last December, a military tribunal convicted a Patrouille Suisse pilot of negligent misuse of his aircraft and squandering equipment after a crash in the Netherlands in 2016.

Articles in this story What was on the agenda for voters on June 18, 2023

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative