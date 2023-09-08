Aid for Valais farms hit by hail

Hail nets in canton Zug © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

July’s hailstorm in canton Valais, southwestern Switzerland, caused an estimated loss of CHF17.5 million ($19.6 million) in the fruit and vegetable sector. The canton estimates the total amount of aid at just under CHF 4 million.

September 8, 2023

The cantonal government has decided to use the cantonal fund for victims of uninsurable damage caused by the forces of nature to grant “specific and targeted” aid, Christophe Darbellay, head of the department of the economy and education, told the cantonal parliament.

This aid will be granted to professionals in the fruit and vegetable sector who cultivate at least three hectares of crops and who have suffered a harvest loss of at least 50%.

“At this stage, around 50 to 75 farms could be affected,” the canton said in a press release.

Apples most affected

The hail that hit Valais on July 24 caused damage between Evionnaz and Bramois. “Apple production was the hardest hit, with an estimated loss of just over 13,000 tonnes, or around half of the canton’s production for 2023, which corresponds to CHF12 million,” the canton said.

Some 40% of the pear harvest has also been affected: 1,650 tonnes worth CHF2 million. For apricots, the estimated loss is lower (765 tonnes) because the harvest was “fortunately well advanced”; the economic damage amounts to around CHF2 million. Half the volume of plums and prunes (around 500 tonnes) has been lost, at a cost of CHF1 million.

The urgent inter-party motion was not opposed and has been forwarded to the cantonal government for implementation.

