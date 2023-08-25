Air Force flies with sustainable fuel for the first time

10% of the fuel used by the Patrouille Suisse Tiger F-5 during the air show at the Zurich Airport Festival is said to be sustainable . © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The Swiss Air Force is using sustainable fuel for the first time on a flight during the Patrouille Suisse air shows at the Zurich Airport festival. 10% of this fuel will be mixed with the fossil paraffin, the army announced on Friday.

In the past months, extensive investigations and tests have been carried out, the statement continued. In August, the first large delivery of sustainable fuel arrived in Switzerland.

By using sustainable fuel, the Swiss armed forces want to reduce CO2 emissions. In the future, sustainable fuel will be used in all aircraft of the Swiss Air Force.

From 2023 to 2027, the admixture ratio will be between 1% and 2%. The plan is to increase the blending ratio to around 10% between 2028 and 2030.

The use of sustainable fuel up to a blending ratio of 50% does not require any technical adjustments to the air force's aircraft or refuelling facilities. Compared to fossil fuel, sustainable fuel contains less sulphur, fewer aromatic hydrocarbons and more than 80% of fossil CO2 emissions can be avoided.

With an admixture of 10%, the Air Force could thus reduce its CO2 emissions by about 8%. The procured, sustainable fuel is produced in a certified process from organic waste such as used cooking oil and animal fats.

The Patrouille Suisse airshows will take between September 1 to 3. Zurich Airport celebrates its 75th anniversary on these dates.

