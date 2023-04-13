Air rescue service Rega confirms record year

Warm weather inspired outdoor activity last year, which kept Rega busy. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

The Swiss air rescue service Rega flew 21,000 missions in 2022, which is 16% more operations than recorded in the previous year.

This content was published on April 13, 2023 minutes

swissinfo.ch/mga

This corresponds to 58 missions per day, driven by warm temperatures that encouraged more people to experience the outdoors.

Rega released its annual report on Thursday which confirmed 2022 was its busiest ever year.

Switzerland’s other two rescue services, Air Zermatt and Air Glaciers, also saw an increase in demand.

Rega’s 20 helicopters were called out 150 times over the Easter weekend and its three jet aircraft ambulances were busy attending to members in difficulty abroad all year.

The domestic Easter operations ranged from rescuing mountaineers trapped on the north face of the Eiger, a paraglider stuck in a tree and assorted people who had accidents in the mountains.





Articles in this story Why Switzerland needs workers from abroad

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative