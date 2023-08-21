Air traffic picks up at Swiss airports

Geneva Airport saw passenger numbers jump by 12% to almost 4 million in the second quarter of 2023. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

The main airports in Switzerland showed a sharp increase in passenger traffic between April and the end of June. However, it remains below the levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

August 21, 2023

In total, Swiss airports recorded 13.8 million passengers (+21% over one year) arriving or departing, local and transfer, in scheduled and charter traffic in the second quarter. This figure remains 10% lower compared to the same period in 2019 before the crisis caused by Covid-19, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said in a press release on Monday.

Zurich Airport remains the leading airport platform in the country with an increase of 28% to 7.6 million passengers transported during the period, followed by Geneva Airport (+12% to almost 4 million) and EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg (+ 14% to 2.2 million).

The number of air movements followed the same trajectory, with 56,136 take-offs and landings at Kloten (+18%), 31,981 at Cointrin (+7%) and 17,266 at Basel-Mulhouse (+7%).

Europe remains the number one destination for Swiss travellers - with Spain, the UK, Germany, France and Italy as the main destinations. Asia, North America, Africa, as well as South and Central America follow.

