All bee colonies in Switzerland are sick, warns specialist

All honeybee colonies in Switzerland are suffering from chronic diseases. "If beekeepers don't do something about it, all the colonies will be dead in one or two years,” warns bee specialist Peter Neumann.

Swiss bees are infected by the varroa mite, Neumann explained in an interview published on Friday by the CH Media group of newspapers. "There are other viruses that have nothing to do directly with the mite. On the whole, colonies are so weakened that even viruses that would not normally be harmful become a threat".

According to the expert, three measures should be put in place to improve the situation: better information for beekeepers and the general public, the development of protection measures for all bees and honeybees, and finally extensive research into a sustainable strategy against varroa mites. Moreover, the mite must be fought sustainably, Neumann adds. "It's crazy that we've been at the same point for 30 years.”

Insecticides and pesticides

Neumann also calls for a ban on the use of insecticides and pesticides. "There are frightening data on this subject. It almost took my breath away recently [...] I'm surprised we still have insects".

The specialist refutes the idea that there are too many honeybees in cities. "That's a bit like saying that there are too many cows in Switzerland because they eat the grass of deer and rabbits. The density of honeybees in Switzerland is still lower than in Africa, where bees occur naturally in the wild," he says.

First and foremost, bees need to become healthier again, he points out. "This will also reduce the likelihood of infection by other viruses.

