Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Alpine getaways Trending now: Holiday huts online

...
(Schweiz Tourismus)

An old converted barn with a fashionable interior is part of a new trend among people renting out mountain huts online.

Switzerland Tourism, the Swiss national tourism organisation, has launched a platform at alp.holidaybooking.ch for renting Alpine huts in Switzerland – a kind of Swiss Alpine hut Airbnb.

The organisation says the huts correspond to the romantic notion of an accommodation that is isolated, and in nature.

×

Focus