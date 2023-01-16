Alps protection body criticises Swiss hydro project plans

According to the CIPRA president, 95% of Switzerland's waterways are dammed up or developed. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The International Commission for the Protection of the Alps (CIPRA) is concerned about the development of hydroelectric power plants in protected ecosystems.

This content was published on January 16, 2023 - 09:45

Keystone-SDA/ac

In an interview with the Südostschweiz paper on Monday, CIPRAExternal link president Kaspar Schuler said that the Swiss parliament had lost all sense of proportion. The Alpine Convention, a sustainability treaty drawn up by the eight Alpine countries, is being flouted, he claimed.

He referred to the decision by the Senate last autumn to allow the construction of new renewable energy power plants in biotopes of national importance. Schuler warned that the decision could put the high valleys in canton Graubünden such as the Madris, Curciusa and Greina in danger.

According to the CIPRA president, 95% of Switzerland's waterways are dammed up or developed. He notes that projects already in the pipeline offer possibilities for expansion, for example by raising the level of reservoirs. Despite the alternatives available “power companies prefer new, large-scale facilities," criticised Schuler.



Articles in this story Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative