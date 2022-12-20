Murten and Andermatt among world’s ‘best tourism villages’

Tourists and alphorn players mingle in Andermatt, central Switzerland © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Andermatt and Murten belong to the “best tourism villages” in the world, according to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The two Swiss winners now benefit from worldwide media campaigns.

This content was published on December 20, 2022 - 13:20

Keystone-SDA/ts

The accolade, being awarded for the second time, recognises rural destinations “that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community-based values and products”, UNWTO said in a statementExternal link.

It also recognises villages for their commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental – and a focus on developing tourism in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Murten is illuminated during its famous annual light show Keystone / Cyril Zingaro

A total of 136 villages were put forward for consideration by 57 UNWTO Member States (each member state could nominate a maximum of three villages) for the 2022 edition. From these, 32 villages from 18 countries across the five world regions were awarded the recognition.

For member state Switzerland, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) put forward Andermatt in canton Uri, Murten in canton Fribourg and Ernen in canton Valais. Ernen was not among the winners, the government said in a statementExternal link on Tuesday.

In addition to SECO, the Swiss Tourism Association (STV) and Switzerland Tourism were responsible for the Swiss selection.

Together with Gruyères, Saas-Fee and Val Poschiavo, which received awards last year, Switzerland now has five “best tourism villages”. Only Spain has as many.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative