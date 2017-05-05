Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

(Keystone)

Two men test a new attraction, the Hula Hoop, which involves the use of a virtual reality helmet, at the Aquaparc in Le Bouveret, Switzerland.

The attraction offers thrill-seeking swimmers the chance to board a 3-seat buoy that descends a slide 170 metres long, with a 360-degree turn.

